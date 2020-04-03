



Defenders throughout the State of Maryland have filed an application petitioning the Court of Appeals for the mass release of children in juvenile jails and prisons amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Defenders said the number of young people incarcerated in Maryland remains dangerously high which could lead to life-threatening conditions inside of juvenile facilities.

The brief supporting the application read in part:

“It is not a question of if, but when COVID-19 will arrive in Maryland’s juvenile jails. In crowded, congregate facilities it is impossible for young people to maintain the recommended distance or take the necessary steps to sanitize the surfaces they encounter. Release is the only effective means of protecting young people from contracting and transmitting COVID-19. In fact, confining a large number of people to an enclosed area – like the Princess cruise ship or Life Care nursing home outbreaks demonstrate – creates the ideal breeding ground for the pandemic.”

There are an estimated 347 youth held in juvenile jail facilities and DJS run prisons, including children as young as 11 years old.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The application asks the Court of Appeals to issue an order limiting the number of young people entering juvenile or pretrial detention; reducing the number of youth currently confined in jail; and ensuring the safety of youth returned home.

In addition to filing the application for extraordinary relief, OPD has launched its #BringOurKidsHome campaign.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.