ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) –- Kaiser Permanente announced Friday it is making significant changes in an effort to help the health system and community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kim Horn, Group President of Kaiser Permanente, released the following statement:
“As we face this pandemic head-on, we want our members, doctors, staff and the broader community to know that we are meeting this challenge and will make the changes necessary to deliver quality care. These changes allow us to ensure that our resources remain focused on keeping people healthy and providing care to those who are ill.”
The health system said it will temporarily consolidate its medical offices in the mid-Atlantic region on April 6.
The group said this temporary change will position the health system to support the growing number of members who are in need of care.
Kaiser Permanente is also working to prepare for the region’s surge of patients by planning space in several facilities to care for patients requiring medical observation. Separate space will be created for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.
Kaiser Permanente members can continue to access virtual care on the health system’s website, kp.org or through the member app.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.