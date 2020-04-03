Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland is getting ready for a probable surge in coronavirus cases in the state and is in desperate need of some equipment.
Many Maryland manufacturers have stepped up to make the equipment needed.
Here’s a list of what’s needed urgently:
N95 Masks
- Type 1860
- 3M
- Industrial N95s are also good as they were approved for virus a few days ago
Surgical Masks
- 3 ply
- The above is preferred but any type will help at this point
Gowns
- Surgical gowns
- Single use are preferred
Tyvek Suits
- Various sizes (XS, S, M, L, XL)
- Tyvek is a brand name so anything equivalent will work
Face Shields and Goggles
- For the shields, anything that covers the whole face
- Goggles can work with surgical masks
Gloves
- Vinyl (Nitril)
- Powder-fee
- Latex, powder-free
- All sizes
Thermometers
- InfraRed Thermometers
- No touch Thermometers (that might be the same as IR but just in case it’s advertised differently)
Ventilators
- Vyaire
- Noll
- Covidien
You can find the full list here.