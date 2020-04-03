CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 2.7K COVID-19 Cases Reported Across Maryland, 42 Deaths
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland is getting ready for a probable surge in coronavirus cases in the state and is in desperate need of some equipment.

Many Maryland manufacturers have stepped up to make the equipment needed.

Here’s a list of what’s needed urgently:

N95 Masks

  • Type 1860
  • 3M
  • Industrial N95s are also good as they were approved for virus a few days ago

Surgical Masks

  • 3 ply
  • The above is preferred but any type will help at this point

Gowns

  • Surgical gowns
  • Single use are preferred

Tyvek Suits

  • Various sizes (XS, S, M, L, XL)
  • Tyvek is a brand name so anything equivalent will work

Face Shields and Goggles

  • For the shields, anything that covers the whole face
  • Goggles can work with surgical masks

Gloves

  • Vinyl (Nitril)
  • Powder-fee
  • Latex, powder-free
  • All sizes

Thermometers

  • InfraRed Thermometers
  • No touch Thermometers (that might be the same as IR but just in case it’s advertised differently)

Ventilators

  • Vyaire
  • Noll
  • Covidien

You can find the full list here.

