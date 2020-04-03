BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kevin Byrne, Executive Vice President of Public and Community Relations for the Baltimore Ravens, informed the organization that he plans to retire in May.
He will work full time through the first weeks of May and then remain as a consultant to the team through the 2020 season.
Byrne is an original Raven, moving with then-owner Art Modell from Cleveland in January of 1996.
Byrne had been a Vice President with the Browns since 1981.
Owner Steve Bisciotti released the following statement on Friday:
“Kevin is one of the most highly-regarded communications professionals in the history of pro sports. For over 40 years, his dependability, dedication and forward thinking helped countless players, coaches and executives connect with their fanbases. The contributions he made to the Ravens are everlasting.”
Head Coach John Harbaugh said he is incredibly grateful for the guidance Byrne has provided he and the entire organization over the years.