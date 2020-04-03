Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new survey released by WalletHub ranks the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the economy of each state across the country.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new survey released by WalletHub ranks the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the economy of each state across the country.
To find out the states whose economies are most exposed to COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia using a variety of metrics.
The survey looked at things like share of employment from small businesses to share of workers with access to paid sick leave and increase in unemployment insurance claims.
- CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
Maryland ranked 20th in the survey.
Coming in first was Louisiana, and coming in last was Georgia.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.