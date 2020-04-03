CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 2K COVID-19 Cases Reported Across Maryland, 36 Deaths
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The southbound bore of the Harbor Tunnel along I-895 will be closed starting Friday night due to construction. It will remain closed 24/7 through mid-June.

Maryland transportation officials said motorists should avoid taking I-895 during this time and instead take I-695 or I-95 as alternate routes.

The northbound bore will remain open to two-way traffic. Motorists must remain in their lanes and adhere to speed limits.

The construction is a part of MDTA’s three-year, $189 million project to replace the 60-year-old I-895 Bridge and the Holabird Avenue exit just north of the Harbor Tunnel. They will also rehabilitate the Harbor Tunnel.

The roadway is expected to reopen around June 19.

