BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The spread of the coronavirus has suspended not just professional sports, but leagues at all levels including the Ripken Baseball camps and tournaments.
The Maryland based company sent a letter to parents and coaches of teams today saying that while they know it is tough to not be able to play baseball right now, there are still plenty of ways to remain involved in the game.
“Although you cannot be on the field with your team right now, this is an opportunity for you to create new baseball memories,” the note said. “Have fun playing catch in the backyard, focus on your fundamentals, and continue to carry on your passion for the game.”
In addition to offering comforting words, the company announced that it would be providing a variety of resources for players, coaches and families of their ballplayers during this time.
- Follow @RipkenBaseball for training tips to keep your game sharp at home
- Revised tournament schedules to maximize the season
- Creation of new and innovative programming
- Putting practices in place to ensure the cleanest environment
- New improvements to our facilities, featuring the addition of Citi Field & PNC Park at The Ripken Experience Aberdeen
The company is working to revise their schedules for the summer season in the hopes of still offering tournaments for teams this year.