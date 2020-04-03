Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One local business, Route One Apparel, is giving back amid the coronavirus pandemic while also trying to help all of us get through it with some smiles.
The company donated its entire stock of fanny packs to medical units across the state, including those in the pediatric emergency room at Shady Grove Medical Center.
To keep the spirits up and support local charities, Route One is taking pre-orders for a new T-shirt line that encourages you to “warsh” your hands.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.