BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Throughout the country, businesses small and large alike have stepped up to help healthcare workers who are on the front lines fighting against the coronavirus pandemic. In Maryland, Route One Apparel has joined in that relief effort with one donation already and plans for more.
The Maryland based apparel company has donated its entire supply of fanny packs to medical units across the state in an effort to support health care workers.
In addition to the donation, the company has announced that they are taking pre-orders for a new t-shirt that encourages people to “Warsh Your Hands”. The company plans to donate 20% of the proceeds from the sales of those shirts to the Maryland Food Bank and the Baltimore Animal Care and Rescue Shelter.
And, finally, to keep families entertained while staying at home, the company has now put together a coloring book that is free to download on their website.
