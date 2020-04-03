



The Stronach Group, owners of Pimlico Race Course, announced Friday that InfieldFest 2020 has been canceled.

The group also said that it is working with the Maryland Jockey Club to determine a new date for the 145th running of the Preakness Stakes.

In the release, the Stronach Group said that the top priority is the health and well-being of all those involved in the Preakness, so the decision on a new date will take into consideration “all of the recommended best practices from local and governmental health authorities to protect our community.”

InfieldFest, which has become a staple of the Preakness Stakes in recent years, is held the morning of the race as an event to get fans excited for the race later in the day.

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to ravage Maryland and the United States at large, the Stronach Group has decided to cancel the event with the hopes of it returning in 2021.

“InfieldFest is a vibrant and cherished event for Baltimore City that brings together thousands of fans for legendary performances, unique hospitality and curated activations during the historic Preakness Stakes,” the Stronach Group said in a statement. “This was a difficult decision but we are confident that it was the right one. We look forward to celebrating InfieldFest 2021 next year.”

The Group is offering several option to those who had tickets to InfieldFest including a full refund, a transfer of their 2020 ticket to 2021 or a the option to transfer their InfieldFest ticket to a seated ticket at Preakness 145.

Earlier this month, the Kentucky Derby was postponed until at least September 5th, which if the events follow their traditional two weeks between races, would make a potential date for the Preakness September 19th.