Filed Under:Attempted Murder, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Shooting, Timmy McKinnon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting in west Baltimore earlier this week, police said.

Timmy McKinnon. Credit: Baltimore Police

Timmy McKinnon was arrested Thursday at his home in Baltimore. Police said he shot a 25-year-old man in the buttocks Monday in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injures and was released later Monday. Detectives were reportedly able to quickly identify McKinnon as the suspect.

He was taken to Central Booking on charges of first-degree attempted murder and multiple handgun charges.

 

