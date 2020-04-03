Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting in west Baltimore earlier this week, police said.
Timmy McKinnon was arrested Thursday at his home in Baltimore. Police said he shot a 25-year-old man in the buttocks Monday in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injures and was released later Monday. Detectives were reportedly able to quickly identify McKinnon as the suspect.
He was taken to Central Booking on charges of first-degree attempted murder and multiple handgun charges.