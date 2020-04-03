Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Weis Markets announced Friday it is installing protection panels on all registers, customer service desks and pharmacy counters in an effort to protect customers and associates from COVID-19.
It has started installation of the panels with plans for them to be in all the company’s stores within seven days.
The company has also ordered large quantities of plastic face shields, reusable face masks, disposable surgical masks and latex gloves for its associates.
This measure expands on the company’s previously enacted COVID-19 protection measures to increase cleanliness and minimize personal contact.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.