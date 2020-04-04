Baltimore County Public Schools have canceled all proms and senior activities amid the coronavirus pandemic and announced that graduation could be impacted as well.

In a statement issued to the 2020 graduating class Saturday, Superintendent Darryl L. Williams said:

“These past few weeks, I have been thinking about you, and I know you did not anticipate that your

senior year would include a Stay at Home executive order by our governor effective March 30. As a

father of a graduating senior in high school and a graduating senior in college, this order and coronavirus

have impacted my family as well.

Just like you and your family, I, too, was looking forward to those culminating events, but due to the

health crisis, all proms and senior activities are cancelled. Members of our school Board, your principals,

and I share your disappointment about losing these special events, but we must abide by these

executive orders by our governor.

As we continue to monitor this pandemic and abide by the Baltimore County Health Department’s

guidelines, our currently scheduled graduation ceremonies may also be impacted. We will continue to

work with our school leadership regarding possible alternatives including virtual graduations, but no

final decision has been made at this time.

We recognize that your senior year is a milestone in your educational journey and you worked hard to

achieve this senior status. As I shared in an earlier correspondence, our continuity of learning plan

cannot replace daily interactions with students and teachers; however, we will continue to work with

our state superintendent to address these graduation requirements and request waivers and supports

for our seniors. As you know, in order to receive a Maryland diploma, students must fulfill requirements

including assessments and service learning hours. As soon as decisions have been made, we will work

with your school principals and continue to provide updates.

I recognize that you may be experiencing many emotions with these changes and uncertainties. Please

continue to express yourself with a family member and a trusted loved one. As I mentioned on my first

day, my goal is for every student to have at least one adult whom they can trust, and that adult may still

be available through email and will probably want to hear from you. If you are worried about a friend or

classmate, please notify your teacher, school counselor, or administrator.

Your teachers, administrators, and staff members are working hard to support you during this

challenging time, and we are here to support you during these final months of your senior year. Please

be safe and continue to stay engaged in learning with your teachers and classmates. We all will get

through this together. “