



It’s a beautiful weekend morning at Towson Presbyterian Church. They’re boxing up blessings for people in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is over 400 boxes that will go out to the needy and other customers throughout Baltimore County.”

“Baltimore County Together” is working with Keany Produce to give affordable weekly produce kits.

Fifteen locations are available to reserve 15 pounds of fresh produce for $20.

David Marks is a Baltimore County Councilman.

“It’s a good feeling. I’m one very small part of this,” he said. “There’s a large group of supporters that are helping us fill this need. It’s good to know in Baltimore County we’re one big family and we all support each other.”

Volunteers are ready to serve.

“I’m so thankful we have people who want to do this and are risking coming out and helping others. It’s just beautiful,” Walsch said while in her car.

Vicky Shields is another volunteer.

“It definitely seems like it has a lot of good healthy choices in there and I liked that it gave me an excuse to get out of the house,” she said with a fun grin.

Families are sure to be swept off their feet. Tim Bojanowski said some are even being surprised with these produce kits.

Bojanowski leads the way with the Baltimore County Together Campaign.

“It’s just the ability for people to come out in a safe way through social distancing,” he said. “They can just pull up in their cars and have these boxes loaded in a way we can make sure all neighbors in Baltimore County have access to these resources regardless of what they’re going through right now.”

It’s another way of getting closer to life as we once know it.

All orders can be placed online. You can also sponsor a family who needs these produce kits. Click here for more information.

