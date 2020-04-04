BOWIE, Md . (WJZ) — Five residents have tested positive for coronavirus at a Bowie nursing home and rehabilitation facility.
According to a spokesperson from Larkin Chase Center, they are working closely with the health department and following the CDC guidelines to prevent any additional spread.
In a statement they said:
We have also notified patients, residents and families, and have begun daily video conference calls. We are doing everything possible to minimize any additional cases at our center, including, but not limited to the following updated precautions:
• All staff are wearing masks, eye protection and gloves
• Quarantining certain employees
• Increased surface cleaning
The Genesis HealthCare facility said they have been monitoring cases since the outbreak and China and had placed enhanced screenings for employees.
“More recently, we restricted patients and residents to their rooms and are conducting 3X daily monitoring of patient/residents’ temperature and symptoms. We have also instituted visitation restrictions, except for exceptional circumstances such as end-of-life situations. To make things easier for families, we have implemented the ability for families and loved ones to perform video conferencing calls using Zoom technology,” spokesman Lori Mayer said in a statement.
“Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by COVID-19,” Mayer added.
As of Saturday morning, Maryland is reporting more than 3,000 cases of coronavirus across the state and 53 deaths.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.