UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County police officer has tested positive for coronavirus, the police department reported Saturday.
The department said this is the second officer to test positive and they have reached out to anyone who may have had contact with that officer.
“Our thoughts are with both of our officers who have now tested positive. We wish them both well and have offered them our full support,” said Chief Hank Stawinski.
The department said it would be deep cleaning the officer’s workspace Saturday.
More Than 3K Cases Of COVID-19, 53 Deaths Reported In Maryland
More than 3,000 cases of coronavirus were reported across the state as of Saturday morning. Fifty-three people have died from the virus.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.