MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — Health officials in Carroll County announced Saturday three additional coronavirus deaths at Pleasant View Nursing Home, bringing the total number of deaths at the facility to nine.

The victims were a man in his 60s and two women in their 80s, all with underlying health conditions.

All resident test results have been reported for Pleasant View Nursing Home; 24 staff members have tested positive, 34 were negative and seven are still pending.

 

