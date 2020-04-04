Comments
MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — Health officials in Carroll County announced Saturday three additional coronavirus deaths at Pleasant View Nursing Home, bringing the total number of deaths at the facility to nine.
The victims were a man in his 60s and two women in their 80s, all with underlying health conditions.
Update from Carroll County. We have lost three more Pleasant View Nursing Home residents. State and local partners continue to provide support to the facility. pic.twitter.com/FLukDgayYA
— Mike Ricci (@riccimike) April 5, 2020
All resident test results have been reported for Pleasant View Nursing Home; 24 staff members have tested positive, 34 were negative and seven are still pending.