TALBOT COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Talbot County announced Saturday its first COVID-19 death and its seventh confirmed case of the virus.
The victim was hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms and was one of the 157 new hospitalizations in the past 24 hours. The cumulative total for hospitalizations in Maryland stands at 821.
Maryland reported 367 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, for a total of 3,125 cases across the state. There are now 53 deaths as a result of the coronavirus.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Talbot County Council President Corey Pack released the following statement:
“We are all saddened to hear this news, and our prayers go out to this person’s family and friends. I call on the people of Talbot County to continue to support one another during this difficult time.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.