CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 3K COVID-19 Cases, 53 Deaths Reported Across Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMPaid Program
    12:05 AMPaid Program
    12:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Hershey Park, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


HERSHEY, Pa. (WJZ) — Calling all roller coaster lovers!

If you’re missing roller coaster rides during the coronavirus pandemic, Hershey Park has you covered.

You can experience 15 different virtual roller coaster rides all from inside your home.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Some of those rides include Comet, Trailblazer, Sidewinder, Wildcat and Lightning Racer.

You can experience this virtual experience by visiting Hershey Park’s website.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply