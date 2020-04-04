Comments
HERSHEY, Pa. (WJZ) — Calling all roller coaster lovers!
If you’re missing roller coaster rides during the coronavirus pandemic, Hershey Park has you covered.
You can experience 15 different virtual roller coaster rides all from inside your home.
Some of those rides include Comet, Trailblazer, Sidewinder, Wildcat and Lightning Racer.
You can experience this virtual experience by visiting Hershey Park’s website.
