CHESTERTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland state trooper and a suspect are being treated for injuries after an apparent assault and trooper-involved shooting in Queen Anne’s County early Saturday morning.
Shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, a trooper on patrol in the 300 block of Rolph’s Wharf Road near Chestertown when he located a suspicious vehicle. The trooper called in a description on a 2001 Chevrolet truck, but minutes later called for backup. When police responded, they found the trooper lying in a ditch and saw the suspect vehicle was gone.
Evidence showed that the trooper may have been dragged by a vehicle.
A lookout was put out for the suspect vehicle and Queen Anne County Sheriff’s deputies spotted it. When they tried to stop the truck, the driver refused. However, the pursuit ended when the driver came to a stop near Woods Road and Pondtown Road.
When the suspect was taken into custody, officers noticed he had a gunshot wound to his upper torso.
The suspect was taken to Shock Trauma as well as the trooper for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.