TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — In Baltimore County, leaders are making sure residents follow the social distancing order during the coronavirus pandemic.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said his team has investigated nearly 200 complaints, but have only had to issue two cease and desist orders.
“We will constantly be trying to flatten that curve to help save lives,” Olszewski said. “Social distancing is critical, but also, if you don’t have an essential service… we gave blood earlier in the week, we’re giving out food today, but outside of those absolutely essential things, folks should really be staying home otherwise.”
Olszewski helped hand out food to Baltimore County residents for families who are struggling during this pandemic.
Thank you to everyone who is helping provide groceries to people in Baltimore County and across our state. Together, we can get through this and help make sure our neighbors don’t go hungry
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.