BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Target announced Thursday it will implement additional social distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The company said it will actively monitor and, when needed, limit the number of people allowed inside the store based on the store’s specific square footage.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Target said this is another step to encourage social distancing, in addition to floor decals and audio messages already in place at its stores.
.@Target is helping customers practice good social distancing with markers. The lines are a bit longer. 📸: @marcelwarfield @wjz pic.twitter.com/33ne1IzKv7
— 𝚂𝚘𝚗𝚒𝚊 𝙳𝚊𝚜𝚐𝚞𝚙𝚝𝚊 (@SoniaDasgupta) April 4, 2020
Target also said that it will begin providing all team members in stores and distribution centers with disposable face masks and gloves at the beginning of every shift.
These new measures went into effect Saturday.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.