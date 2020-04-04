CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 3K COVID-19 Cases, 53 Deaths Reported Across Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers, Target


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Target announced Thursday it will implement additional social distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it will actively monitor and, when needed, limit the number of people allowed inside the store based on the store’s specific square footage.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Target said this is another step to encourage social distancing, in addition to floor decals and audio messages already in place at its stores.

Target also said that it will begin providing all team members in stores and distribution centers with disposable face masks and gloves at the beginning of every shift.

These new measures went into effect Saturday.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply