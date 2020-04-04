Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after three people were injured in a triple shooting Saturday in south Baltimore.
Police were called to the 400 block of Cambria Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man and woman, who were both suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm.
Officers also found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.
Medics responded to the location and transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment.
Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.