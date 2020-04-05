



Searchers will resume the recovery mission Monday for two missing canoers who disappeared in the waters of the Chesapeake Bay late last week.

Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, the daughter of former Maryland lieutenant governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, and her eight-year-old son Gideon were last seen Thursday afternoon after paddling a canoe out into a cove off the bay to chase after a ball that had gone into the water.

Their canoe was found overturned miles away from where they were last seen.

Maryland Natural Resources Police said they and other agencies spent Sunday searching for the two but have suspended their operations for the night.

“Unfortunately, nothing was recovered today,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

McKean, a public health and human rights lawyer, was the executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative in Washington D.C. where the family lives.

Officials and family members have said the search has transitioned from a rescue to a recovery mission.

“Our hearts are crushed, yet we shall try to summon the grace of God and what strength we have to honor the hope, energy and passion that Maeve and Gideon set forth into the world,” McKean’s mother said in a statement Friday night. “My family thanks all for the outpouring of love and prayers as we grieve and try to bear this devastating loss.”

While there were no special warnings for boaters in the area, wind gusts Thursday afternoon topped out between 30 and 35 miles per hour. A nearby resident reported seeing three-foot waves in the area.