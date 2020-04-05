Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transit Administration is temporarily suspending nine more bus routes amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The route suspensions begin Monday and last through May 18.
Affected routes include:
- Route 201 Gaithersburg to BWI Airport/MARC
- Route 203 Columbia to Bethesda
- Route 220 Annapolis/Truman to Washington D.C.
- Route 230 Severna Park/Annapolis/Truman to Washington D.C.
- Route 240 Kent Island to Washington D.C.
- Route 250 Kent Island/Davidsonville to Washington D.C.
- Route 260 Severna Park/Davidsonville to Washington D.C.
- Route 335 Clarksville/Columbia to Washington D.C.
- Route 345 Elliott City/Columbia to Washington D.C.
Late last week, the MTA announced nearly a dozen routes in Baltimore were also being temporarily suspended due to a significant drop in ridership.
Those routes include:
- Express BusLink Route 103
- Express BusLink Route 104
- Express BusLink Route 105
- Express BusLink Route 115
- Express BusLink Route 120
- Express BusLink Route 150
- Express BusLink Route 154
- Express BusLink Route 160
- Express BusLink Route 164
- Local Link 38
- Local Link 92
