Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — There are now 3,609 cases of coronavirus in Maryland, according to the most recent numbers from state officials.
Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:Allegany 6
The state is up 484 cases from Saturday.
Of the positive COVID-19 patients, 1,915 are women and 1,694 are men. Of the more than 3,000 patients, 936 were ever hospitalized.
Nearly 24,800 people have been tested negative for the coronavirus, according to the state.
159 people have been released from isolation.
- Anne Arundel 319, (6)
- Baltimore City 394, (7)
- Baltimore County 590, (6)
- Calvert 39, (1)
- Caroline 4
- Carroll 142, (8)
- Cecil 36, (1)
- Charles 111, (2)
- Dorchester 1
- Frederick 112, (3)
- Garrett 3
- Harford 52
- Howard 199, (3)
- Kent 5
- Montgomery 693, (13)
- Prince George’s 785, (16)
- Queen Anne’s 13
- St. Mary’s 40
- Somerset 4
- Talbot 7
- Washington 34
- Wicomico 11, (1)
- Worcester 9
Here’s a breakdown of cases by age across the state:
- 0-9 16
- 10-19 69
- 20-29 422
- 30-39 638
- 40-49 666
- 50-59 736
- 60-69 546
- 70-79 354
- 80+ 162
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.