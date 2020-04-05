BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As churches across the country turn to online services, Friendship Baptist Church in north Baltimore, is still doing services in person.

“This is Palm Sunday and Jesus didn’t go online when he entered into Jerusalem,” said Pastor Alwin Gwynn.

Police responded to the church the weekend of March 29, to let the church goers know they were violating the governors stay at home order but Pastor Gwynn said they were and are continuing to follow all guidelines

“The Bible says for sake not the gathering of yourselves together,” explained Pastor Gwynn, “We’re practicing all the rules from the CDC. We have to wear masks, we’ve got protection on, we’re staying 6 feet apart from each.”

For Palm Sunday, people entered the front of the church, received their palm and exited the back. They process took a matter of minutes and Pastor Gwynn said they never allowed more than 10 people in at a time, ”I’ve got police officers counting them one in the front counting who goes in, another officer in the back counting who goes out.”

Members of the Baltimore City Police Department and the Baltimore Fire Department stood across the streets.

For those going in, many wore masks and gloves and say the police presence was a little odd.

“You go to the liquor store there’s no police there but you can’t come to church,” said Floid McPherson.

When asked about having concerns regarding covid-19 some said it’s no different that going to the grocery store or riding public transportation.

Friendship Baptist Church estimates a few hundred people turned out for Palm Sunday.