BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eight Baltimore Police Department employees, including six officers and two civilian employees, have tested positive for coronavirus, the department said Sunday evening.

In addition, another 219 are self-quarantining due to the virus.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, 305 officers and civilian employees have been quarantined, the department said. Eighty-six of them have been cleared to return to work.

On Saturday, officials said a police officer with the southwest district tested positive for COVID-19. All vehicles are being cleaned and all officers assigned to the district are self-quarantining as a precaution, Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

The department is working on rapid testing for officers. Units from around the city are being reassigned to make sure there are no gaps in police coverage, officials said.

As of Sunday, there are 394 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the city, according to the state health department.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

