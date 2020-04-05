Comments
MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — A tenth resident of the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy has died from the coronavirus, health officials said Sunday.
The latest victim was a man in his 80s.
At least 77 residents and 27 staff members have tested positive for the virus.
Five more cases of COVID-19 were also reported Sunday at the Carroll Lutheran Village nursing home.
The surge of cases at nursing homes in Maryland led Gov. Larry Hogan to enact an emergency order over the weekend requiring all nursing home staff who interact with residents to wear personal protective equipment. The order also requires facilities to create separate observation and isolation areas for residents.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.