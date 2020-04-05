DUNDALK, MD. (WJZ) — A Giant Food employee at a store in Dundalk has tested positive for the coronavirus, the grocery chain confirmed Sunday morning.
The company said although the associate has not worked since March 13, they required the associate and any others that were working with them, to quarantine themselves.
The exact location of the store is 1400 Merritt Blvd, Dundalk, Maryland.
All of those required to self-quarantine will receive sick pay during their period of recovery and quarantine, the company said.
They added the authorities were told quickly and associates who may have been in close contact with the person diagnosed were warned as well. Areas in the store that were affected were cleaned and disinfected.
“We’re continuing to work closely with health authorities to ensure we are doing everything possible to protect the health and safety of our associates and customers while keeping our stores open and accessible.” The company said in a statement.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.