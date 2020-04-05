CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 3K COVID-19 Cases, 67 Deaths Reported Across Maryland
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The state has released some details on some of the most recent cases of COVID-19 patients who have died.

There have been 67 deaths in Maryland from the virus. Here is what we know about the most recent people have who died:

  • A Charles Co. woman in her 70s
  • A Frederick Co. man in his 70s
  • A Montgomery Co. man in his 70s
  • A Montgomery Co. man in his 30s
  • Montgomery Co. man in his 50s
  • A Montgomery Co. man in his 70s
  • Prince George’s Co. man over 80 years of age
  • A Prince George’s Co. man in his 70s
  • A Prince George’s Co. woman in her 70s

The state said if anyone wishes more specific information, to please contact the respective local health department.

There are now over 3,000 cases of coronavirus in Maryland, according to the most recent numbers from state officials.

