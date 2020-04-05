BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Medical System is hiring for dozens of positions with its “Emergency Staffing Pool” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On its website, UMMS said the positions are part of a temporary per diem pool that will be used at the medical station built at the Baltimore Convention Center as well as other UMMS sites.
“Whether you’re new to healthcare, experienced or anywhere in between your skills may be needed. If you have nursing experience or clinical skills you can help defend your community,” their website reads.
UMMS is hiring licensed clinical professionals like registered nurses, clinical support staff with some direct patient care experience like medical students and other support services staff for jobs ranging from food delivery to clerical tasks.
As of Sunday night, more than two dozen jobs were listed on UMMS’s website at sites across Maryland.
