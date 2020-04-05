BALTIMORE COUNTY (WJZ) — As people are being asked to stay home, there are concerns for those who may be in domestic violence situations or generally feel unsafe or uncomfortable with the people they are living with.
Baltimore County’s Police Chief Melissa Hyatt posted a PSA on domestic violence to give resources to victims, and wants the county to know that the police department is still open for business and is there for the people, and in this message, specifically victims of domestic violence who may need help.
“With the governor’s stay-at-home order, we realize that this may place some people in uncomfortable or unspace space. We recognize that being confined to your home may make abusive relationships worse or may impact your ability to report abuse outside the home.”
She assured people that if they feel unsafe, there are several options to contact police even if someone can’t call 911.
- Email concerns to iwatch@baltimorecountymd.gov
- Call Baltimore County Police’s Special Victims Unit: 410-887-2223 and speak with a detective.
If none of these options are possible you can go to the Greater Baltimore Medical Center and ask for a “safe nurse”, a forensic nurse examiner that is specially trained to care for victims of sexual assault, rape, child abuse, domestic violence or intimate partner violence and human trafficking.
The police chief also listed some agencies that work with the police department to help those affected.
For a full list of resources, click here to their website.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.