GARRISON, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing man who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Donald Ray Ward, 50, was last seen in the unit block of Nobility Court in Garrison around 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police said Ward is six feet tall and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan Carhartt jacket.

Anyone who sees him should call police at 410-887-1279 or 911.

