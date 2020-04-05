CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 3K COVID-19 Cases, 57 Deaths Reported Across Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen gave birth to a baby girl over the weekend.

“Thanks everyone for your well wishes! Isabelle Wen Walker was born yesterday,” Dr. Wen said on Twitter. “We are all doing well and looking forward to introducing her to big brother Eli when we get home!”

The former Planned Parenthood president tweeted she was headed to labor and delivery on Friday, and in a separate tweet mentioned her appreciation for those who have to see patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

She called for more personal protective equipment for health care providers.

It turned out that Friday was indeed the day! Congratulations Dr. Wen!

 

