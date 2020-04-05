BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen gave birth to a baby girl over the weekend.
Thanks everyone for your well wishes!Isabelle Wen Walker was born yesterday. We are all doing well & looking forward to introducing her to big brother Eli when we get home! pic.twitter.com/kRdnlYlI5R
— Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) April 4, 2020
“Thanks everyone for your well wishes! Isabelle Wen Walker was born yesterday,” Dr. Wen said on Twitter. “We are all doing well and looking forward to introducing her to big brother Eli when we get home!”
The former Planned Parenthood president tweeted she was headed to labor and delivery on Friday, and in a separate tweet mentioned her appreciation for those who have to see patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
She called for more personal protective equipment for health care providers.
I’m in the OB ward now & really appreciate this article. Nurses, docs & techs here are seeing patients 24/7. Some will be asymptomatic #covid19 carriers. Already, 1 nurse tested positive. My hospital only issuing one mask per week to each provider. #GetUsPPE https://t.co/m3DtV19XVG
— Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) April 3, 2020
It turned out that Friday was indeed the day! Congratulations Dr. Wen!
Arrived to L&D…. Fingers crossed that today is the day! pic.twitter.com/juibX8Oo44
— Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) April 3, 2020