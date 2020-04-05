Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead, IV, and his girlfriend Chanelle are now engaged!
The 27-year-old football player tweeted a video of the engagement Sunday morning. The special moment appears to have happened at a Frozen-themed birthday party.
“New Beginnings.. & This is Forever,” Snead tweeted.
New Beginnings.. & This is Forever 💍❤️ I love you Chanelle Nicole Snead (@nelli__a) #SheSaidYes😁 #Apr3 #Love #FrozenThemeBirthday😂❄️ #TrustGod pic.twitter.com/kif8gvhtIw
— Willie Snead IV (@Willie_Snead4G) April 5, 2020
Chanelle, who also goes by Nelli, wrote “There is no better feeling! #Trust God.”
I said yes! 💕 I love you so much! There is no better feeling! #TrustGod 🙏🏽😜 https://t.co/1MjB9tNQKB
— Nelli.a (@nelli__a) April 5, 2020