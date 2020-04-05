CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 3K COVID-19 Cases, 67 Deaths Reported Across Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead, IV, and his girlfriend Chanelle are now engaged!

The 27-year-old football player tweeted a video of the engagement Sunday morning. The special moment appears to have happened at a Frozen-themed birthday party.

“New Beginnings.. & This is Forever,” Snead tweeted.

Chanelle, who also goes by Nelli, wrote “There is no better feeling! #Trust God.”

