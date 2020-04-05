BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ’s news director Gail Bending was walking with her dog, Balto, at Gunpowder Falls State Park on Sunday when Balto, pulling her toward the water, slid down an an eight-foot embankment along the NCR Trail, taking Bending with him.
The Baltimore County Fire Department DNR and EMS rescued her and her dog after the fall.
“You are our heroes and we are so grateful,” Bending said in a tweet.
Heartfelt thank you to Baltimore County Fire Dept DNR and EMS for rescuing Balto and me from the Gunpowder along the NCR Trail. Balto slid down an 8’ embankment and I went with him. You are our heroes and we are so grateful #beonwjz #baltimorecountyfire pic.twitter.com/80lmnPCx0g
— Gail Bending (@GBending) April 5, 2020
She said Balto is at home resting.
Grateful dog Balto home resting after getting stuck in the Gunpowder. Thank you to our rescuers #beonwjz #baltimorecountyfire pic.twitter.com/ZJnxeHCMIA
— Gail Bending (@GBending) April 5, 2020