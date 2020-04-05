CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 3K COVID-19 Cases, 67 Deaths Reported Across Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ’s news director Gail Bending was walking with her dog, Balto, at Gunpowder Falls State Park on Sunday when Balto, pulling her toward the water, slid down an an eight-foot embankment along the NCR Trail, taking Bending with him.

The Baltimore County Fire Department DNR and EMS rescued her and her dog after the fall.

“You are our heroes and we are so grateful,” Bending said in a tweet.

She said Balto is at home resting.

