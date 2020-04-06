Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot overnight Monday.
Around 2:39 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of North Montford Avenue for a report of a shooting.
There they found a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his upper body.
He was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Southwest District shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.