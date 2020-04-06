BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the start of a new decade in full swing, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Monday its selections for the All-Decade Team of the 2010s. Among the 53 names on the roster, there are a pair of Ravens legends and one player who made a big impact in his brief time with the team.
Guard Marshal Yanda and kicker Justin Tucker were both unanimous selections to the list while former Chargers and Ravens safety Eric Weddle also made an appearance.
Yanda, who announced his retirement earlier this offseason, was a staple of the team’s offensive line throughout the decade earning eight Pro Bowl selections and two first team All Pro nods in those ten seasons. Outside of the 2017 season in which he played just two games, Yanda started all but six games for the team in the other nine seasons.
For Tucker, he entered the NFL two years into the decade but immediately made his mark. Over the course of eight seasons, he has established himself as the most reliable kicker in league history hitting 90.75% of his attempts. Tucker is continuing to make his way up the list of most field goals made in a career with 265 already in the Top 40 all-time.
As for Weddle, he came to Baltimore as a free agent in 2016 and immediately chalked up Pro Bowl appearances in 2016, 2017 and 2018 with the team. He started all 16 games in each of those three seasons. Over the course of the decade, Weddle notched 25 interceptions including 10 in his first two seasons with the Ravens.