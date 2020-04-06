ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There are now 4,045 cases of coronavirus in Maryland, according to the most recent numbers from state officials released Monday morning. There are also 91 reported deaths in the state from the virus.
On Sunday, there were 3,609 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 67 deaths. The state is up 436 cases from Sunday.
More than 25,500 people have been tested negative for the coronavirus, according to the state.
Of the positive patients, 1,059 people were hospitalized and 184 patients were released from the hospital.
As for the genders of the patients, 2,155 are women and 1,890 are men.
We also now have over 100 cases in children and teens and more than 1,000 cases in people ages 60 and up. The most affected group remains the 50-59 age group with 825 cases as of Monday.
Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:
Allegany – 6
Anne Arundel – 343 (8)
Baltimore City – 435 (8)
Baltimore County – 648 (11)
Calvert – 40 (1)
Caroline – 6
Carroll – 150 (10)
Cecil – 37 (1)
Charles – 129 (2)
Dorchester – 1
Frederick – 138 (4)
Garrett – 3
Harford – 55
Howard – 214 (3)
Kent – 5
Montgomery – 793 (19)
Prince George’s – 916 (23)
Queen Anne’s – 15
St. Mary’s – 41
Somerset – 4
Talbot – 8
Washington – 37
Wicomico – 11 (1)
Worcester – 10
Here’s a breakdown of cases by age across the state:
0-9: 16
10-19: 76
20-29: 469
30-39: 718
40-49: 737
50-59: 825
60-69: 597
70-79: 407
80+: 200
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.