



Maryland school buildings are still closed, but the learning is back on!

Baltimore County and City Schools start their online classes Monday.

Students will continue their lessons remotely to ensure that even through this tough time, they can still keep up with their studies.

City schools has partnered with “Knowledge on the Go” to give video lessons from “Great Minds” a public benefit corporation that provides curricula to students nationwide. They are also using a new set of distance learning packets each week for students to download on their distance learning webpage.

Each Monday, students can pick up work packets at the district’s 18 meals sites.

Baltimore County has decided it would combine the third and fourth marking periods together and would issue report cards at the end of the fourth period. Students will be graded on a pass/fail basis.

Maryland Public Television is launching an initiative to provide more educational programming to students while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Monday, the “At-Home Learning” initiative will offer 11 hours of educational shows for students of all ages. Supplemental learning tools will be available online.

Baltimore County Public Schools have canceled all proms and senior activities amid the coronavirus pandemic and announced that graduation could be impacted as well.

There have been two cases connected to Baltimore City Schools since the outbreak began in Maryland, both staff members who tested positive after the schools closed back in March.

