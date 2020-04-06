



The Baltimore Southwest Police Station reopened Monday after a police officer tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend. All 219 officers assigned to the station are self-quarantining as a precaution.

According to police, the southwestern district office and all patrol cars were cleaned and sanitized before the station reopened.

Maryland State Police offered up troopers to help while the district’s officers are quarantined.

The governor’s spokesman Mike Ricci said Col. Woodrow “Jerry” Jones officer more resources to Commissioner Michael Harrison.

“Our troopers and MD Transportation Authority Police officers are continuing their regular patrol assignments in Baltimore City. Troopers work patrol in areas of need as directed by BPD command staff. Our criminal enforcement work continues in and around the city,” Ricci tweeted.

A total of eight police department employees, six officers and two civilian employees, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, 305 city police officers were quarantined and 86 have returned to work.

The department is working on rapid testing for officers. Units from around the city are being reassigned to make sure there are no gaps in police coverage, officials said.

As of Sunday, there are 394 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the city, according to the state health department.

