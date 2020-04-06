UPPER MARLBORO, MD. (WJZ) — An employee of the District Court of Maryland in Prince George’s County has tested positive for COVID-19.
The person works in the Upper Marlboro and Hyattsville courthouses, both of which are closed to court staff on Monday as a result of the diagnosis.
Maryland courts remain closed to the public through May 1.
The Judiciary does not believe this person had contact with any members of the general public, and all employees or individuals who have had contact with them have been notified. They have also told the Prince George’s County Health Department, Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Department of General Services.
There are currently over 900 cases in Prince George’s County, of the over 4,000 cases in the state.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.