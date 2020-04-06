CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 4K COVID-19 Cases, 91 Deaths Reported Across Maryland
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — There are three confirmed cases of coronavirus within the Harford County Sheriff’s Office as of Monday evening, officials said.

The department’s first confirmed case was reported Friday and involved a deputy. It’s not immediately known who the other two employees who tested positive are.

As of Monday morning, 55 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county, according to the state health department.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

