BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After citizens raised concerns about used gloves and disinfecting wipes being left in shopping carts and on the ground around Maryland stores, officials are reminding residents to dispose of them properly.
“To ensure the health and safety of our communities, please properly dispose of used plastic/latex gloves and disinfecting wipes after use in public. Please do not leave them in shopping carts or litter on the ground,” officials in Baltimore County tweeted.
