MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — Four more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported at the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy, Carroll County health officials said Monday.
In total, 14 residents of the nursing home have now died from the virus.
The nursing home has been hit hard by COVID-19; at least 77 residents and 31 staff members tested positive.
Officials said there were no new cases at the Carroll Lutheran Village nursing home in Westminster. That facility has also seen numerous cases of the virus.
Officials said there were no new cases at the Carroll Lutheran Village nursing home in Westminster. That facility has also seen numerous cases of the virus.