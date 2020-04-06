



Maryland taxpayers are being urged by Comptroller Peter Franchot to file electronically as soon as possible, and announced the agency will temporarily stop processing paper tax returns on April 15.

“We remain committed to getting refunds into taxpayers’ bank accounts during this economic crisis. However, we must balance that with our commitment to protecting the health of those dedicated essential employees who have continued reporting to work to process returns and distribute refunds in a timely manner,” Comptroller Franchot said.

The office said most taxpayers getting refunds have already filed and the number of those waiting for refunds who have yet to do and are planning to file on paper is very low.

The deadline for individuals and businesses to file and pay state income taxes has been extended to July 15. They added that to date, the number of both paper and electronic tax returns filed during the 2020 tax year has decreased since last year at the same time period.

There’s specifically been a 27 percent drop in paper returns and a 7.5 percent drop in electronic filings.

The office is temporarily stopping the paper return processing to reduce the staff required to work on site as the coronavirus spreads across the state.

For taxpayers who must file paper returns and are anticipating a refund, the comptroller is encouraging them to finish by April 10 to make sure they are processed before the April 15 temporary suspension.

“I commend our employees — both the small group of staff still reporting to the office, as well as those working from home — for their continued commitment to the taxpayers who pay their salaries and who are relying on their refunds to make it through these incredibly difficult economic circumstances,” Comptroller Franchot said.

