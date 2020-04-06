SALISBURY, MD. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Juvenile Services reports its first positive case of the coronavirus, a staff member working at the Lower Eastern Shore Children’s Center in Salisbury.
The DJS employee was last working in the facility on March 27 and has been in quarantine ever since, according to Mike Ricci, communications director for Gov. Larry Hogan.
As an extra precaution, all staff and youth who were in contact with the worker are in quarantine. All staff and youth have been directed to wear protective masks as well.
They are also limiting facility entry to essential personnel and requiring anyone entering DJS facilities to go through a medical screening and temperature check.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Each new youth admitted to DJS custody also must undergo a thorough medical evaluation and will be housed separately until they’ve been monitored for COVID-19 related symptoms and cleared.
Any youth who do show symptoms or test positive are put in isolation for at least 14 days and employees who show symptoms or test positive must be quarantined at home for at least two weeks and be medically cleared to go to work.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.