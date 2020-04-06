Comments
TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — A third Baltimore County officer tested positive over the weekend for the coronavirus.
The first officer tested positive on March 27, and the second did on March 30.
There are now 30 Baltimore County police officers in quarantine. Over 4,000 people in Maryland have tested positive for the virus, and over 90 people have died.
Gov. Hogan issued a “stay-at-home” executive order, directing all people to stay home unless there is an “essential” reason to do so including essential work and certain activities.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.