BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Certain vulnerable Baltimore residents experiencing homelessness will be moved to motels around the area starting this week, the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services said Monday.
Those being relocated include vulnerable Baltimore homeless residents who are over the age of 62 from the city’s three emergency shelters to motels.
“This effort allows our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness to isolate safely, while allowing our team to help monitor their health,” Mayor Young said.
The City began transporting and supporting those experiencing homelessness who had been tested for COVID-19 and were waiting for test results to a motel for isolation.
Since then, 56 people who were homeless or living in congregate settings have been served in the isolation location.
150 vulnerable, but still healthy people from the city’s three emergency shelters will move to motels, and the remaining residents at the Monument Street Shelter will be taken too a larger location to allow for social distancing, the city said.
The MOHS will host a virtual meeting at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7 to talk more about the plan.
